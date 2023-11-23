Capital International Investors Has $1.09 Billion Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,417,830 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.17% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,086,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.95. 1,036,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

