Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 198,955 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,512 shares of company stock worth $8,912,670. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SGEN traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.07. The company had a trading volume of 845,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,503. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.52. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

