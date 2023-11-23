Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.30 on December 20th

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to earn $9.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

TNP stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $609.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tsakos Energy Navigation

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.