Capital International Inc. CA Sells 10,598 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.08% of United Airlines worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.87.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,771,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,800. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

