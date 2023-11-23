Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRP. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,924,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,411,027,000 after buying an additional 461,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,062,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,942,000 after acquiring an additional 120,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,680,000 after purchasing an additional 208,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,717,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,873,000 after purchasing an additional 142,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.13. 1,771,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,070. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,583.33%.

TRP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

