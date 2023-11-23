Capital International Investors Sells 13,290,943 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,369,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,290,943 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.61% of Vale worth $971,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Vale by 14.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 33.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 10.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale by 5.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 192,691 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 405,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.23.

Vale Price Performance

NYSE VALE traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.21. 45,921,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,451,852. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Vale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

