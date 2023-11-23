British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $760,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 90.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $32,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $33,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BTI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.