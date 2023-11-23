Capital International Investors Sells 425,344 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,471,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425,344 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 4.95% of Entergy worth $1,019,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.76. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $120.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Read Our Latest Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.