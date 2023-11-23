Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,070,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.06% of Schlumberger worth $740,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $52.52. 7,942,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,076. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,925 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,479 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

