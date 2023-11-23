Capital International Investors Purchases 943,718 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 3.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $614,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after buying an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR traded up $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $186.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,688. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total transaction of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,713,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,204 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,671 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

