Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,280,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,523 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,114,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 506,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,946,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 727,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after purchasing an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 171,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $71.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,709. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

