LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 141 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,330,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average is $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

