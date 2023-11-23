64,651 Shares in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Orchestra BioMed as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OBIO. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $100,169,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $44,585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $13,790,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $4,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth about $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.
Orchestra BioMed Trading Down 4.6 %
OBIO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,589. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
About Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension; and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
