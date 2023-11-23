LCM Capital Management Inc Purchases 15,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Amarin worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Amarin by 759.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Amarin Price Performance

Shares of Amarin stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. 565,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,815. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.