Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 452,926 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,926 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Coty worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Coty by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Coty Stock Performance

COTY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 3,798,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,108. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.