Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ITCI traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $59.26. 666,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $126.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.35 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. Research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 42,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $2,358,322.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,211. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

