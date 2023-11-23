Atika Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,935,000 after buying an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,450,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at KBR

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.33. 1,047,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,851. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KBR’s payout ratio is -34.18%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

