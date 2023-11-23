Atika Capital Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Atika Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XENE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,727,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,137,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,000 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,845,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,033,000 after buying an additional 185,889 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,827,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 556,715 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,042,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,634,000 after buying an additional 174,239 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENE stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 446,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

