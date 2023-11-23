Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 43,000 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Atika Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $828,293.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,043.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. Piper Sandler raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

AXSM traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 342,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,574. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.79% and a negative net margin of 90.33%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.