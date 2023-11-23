Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,023,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:ROIV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 4,895,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,633,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.