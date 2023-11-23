Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Sold by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Roivant Sciences worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences
In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Keith S. Manchester sold 6,896,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $79,650,463.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,023,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,024,739.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,463.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ROIV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.
Roivant Sciences Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
