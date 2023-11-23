SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 15.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $466.28. The company had a trading volume of 929,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,427. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

