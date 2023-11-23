Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $6.28 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after purchasing an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 23,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 25,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 11.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.59. 2,590,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

