Atika Capital Management LLC Invests $8.39 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 893,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 275,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 88.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,470,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the first quarter worth $48,095,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.16. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $189.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

