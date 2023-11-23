HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,454,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,185,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 555,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,323,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock worth $19,596,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $467.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.85. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.74 and a fifty-two week high of $581.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.14.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

