Atika Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Enovix worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 93,118 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. 2,299,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,899,278. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ENVX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

