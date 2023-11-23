Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.21

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.21 and traded as high as C$3.55. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 35,287 shares traded.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.11.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.