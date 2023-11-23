Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.55

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.55 and traded as low as C$14.13. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 47,191 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Savaria
Savaria Price Performance
Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$210.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.36 million. Savaria had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.8490231 EPS for the current year.
Savaria Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.14%.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.
