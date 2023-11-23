Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.73. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 54,650 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on Augusta Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.
