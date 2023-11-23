Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.61

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.61 and traded as high as $21.85. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 11,844 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $771.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.48 per share, with a total value of $107,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 126,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,561.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

