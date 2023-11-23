Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), with a volume of 9,553,493 shares trading hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £15.50 million, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.

