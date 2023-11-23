Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 254,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 408,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

