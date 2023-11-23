Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $9.71 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $253.01. 1,112,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,796. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.40 and its 200-day moving average is $265.91. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

