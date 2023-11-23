Atika Capital Management LLC Takes $10.93 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 63,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,931,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.03. 142,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,091. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average is $176.49. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $211.41.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

