Delta Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.63. 406,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,246. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

