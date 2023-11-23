Delta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Sony Group accounts for about 2.1% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.9 %

SONY traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $88.87. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $74.81 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

