Atika Capital Management LLC Has $45.50 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Atika Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems makes up 4.6% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $45,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 21.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,138,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $12,220,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.10. 573,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,537. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -127.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.18. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

