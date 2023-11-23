Atika Capital Management LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Atika Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 1.7% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $462.80. The company had a trading volume of 389,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,578. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Barclays boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

