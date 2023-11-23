Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $52,813,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,915. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $73.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 and have sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

