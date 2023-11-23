Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chord Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,236,000 after purchasing an additional 349,592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,254,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

CHRD stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.00. 312,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,873. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day moving average is $156.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.