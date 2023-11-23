Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $157.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

