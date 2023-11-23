Delta Capital Management LLC Has $691,000 Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 271.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.94. 5,981,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,779. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

