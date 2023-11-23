Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.78. 2,545,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,563. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

