243,000 Shares in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Acquired by Atika Capital Management LLC

Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 243,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,000. Exact Sciences comprises 2.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EXAS stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 582,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.46. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

