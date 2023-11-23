Atika Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atika Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,061,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after acquiring an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

ENPH traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $100.20. 4,069,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,994. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $135.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

