Atika Capital Management LLC Sells 155,600 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Atika Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,600 shares during the period. Calix makes up 1.3% of Atika Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Atika Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Calix worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 313,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,939. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $77.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CALX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

