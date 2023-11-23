Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,072 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $123,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,056,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

HWM stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

