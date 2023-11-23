Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,428 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after buying an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.59 and a twelve month high of $99.53.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

