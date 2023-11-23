First Pacific Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Par Pacific worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $108,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Up 2.3 %

Par Pacific stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 478,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

