First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,911. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $84.82 and a 52-week high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

