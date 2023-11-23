First Pacific Advisors LP Has $24.35 Million Stock Holdings in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,839,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 1.86% of Herbalife worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herbalife by 26.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,134,000 after buying an additional 1,807,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 7.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,968,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,197,000 after buying an additional 456,384 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,016,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after buying an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Price Performance

NYSE HLF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.86. 1,146,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,868. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.07. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $98,993.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

